Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Bahraini Council of Representatives discuss cooperation

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), who is heading an FNC delegation currently visiting Bahrain, today discussed, with Fawzia Zainal, Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, ways of boosting parliamentary cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain.

During the meeting, the sides commended the convergence, coordination and collaboration between their parliaments in various parliamentary events, in implementing the objectives of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their coordination and cooperation and exchanging opinions and mutual visits.

Ghobash stressed the profound historical ties between the UAE and Bahrain, supported by the keenness of their leaderships to advance their relations towards broader prospects in all areas.

He also highlighted the FNC’s keenness to boost its parliamentary cooperation with the Bahraini parliament, lauding the remarkable achievements of Bahraini women.

He then welcomed Bahrain’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and invited Zainal to visit the UAE.

Zainal stated that the close relations between the UAE and Bahrain are a unique model of relative convergence between countries and peoples, a model supported by the directives and visions of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

She also expressed her admiration and appreciation for the UAE’s pioneering experience in hosting and organising Expo 2020 Dubai.