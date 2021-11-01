UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker Of Finnish Parliament Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Anu Helena Vehviläinen, Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways of strengthening their cooperation in political and parliamentary areas, as well as in education, digital economy, green economy, food security and healthcare, through mutual visits and encouraging coordination and consultation in priority areas for both countries.

Ghobash lauded the profound ties between the UAE and Finland, which date back to 1975.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening their cooperation to achieve the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples, based on friendship, respect and mutual interests, especially after they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for political consultations in September 2021.

The two sides then highlighted the importance of maintaining parliamentary communication and coordination, which will help boost their ties.

Vehviläinen highlighted the keenness of her country to advance its cooperation with the UAE in political, economic, investment, health, educational, cultural, touristic, food security and industrial areas.

She also commended the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the prominent stature of the UAE, stating, "I would like to congratulate the UAE on its Golden Jubilee and remarkable development, which enabled it to attain a pioneering global stature, due to its proactive vision that has made it one of the world's best destinations."

