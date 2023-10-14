Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting cooperation

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi.

The meeting reviewed the friendship and cooperation between the two parliaments and ways to boost coordination and consultations on various topics of mutual interest and increase joint parliamentary visits and events.

Ghobash affirmed the FNC's keenness on bolstering relations with the Turkish parliament, as parliamentary relations provide a key driver of the growth of the relations between their countries. He also highlighted the efforts made by both governments to expand their cooperation and boost ties to achieve their goals.

The FNC Speaker underscored the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this year, as part of the country's drive to align global climate action efforts to ensure better environmental conservation and drive sustainable economic development and prosperity for humanity.

He then invited Kurtulmuş to participate in the Parliamentary Meeting to be held on the sidelines of COP28.

For his part, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye affirmed the keenness of his country's parliament to hold more meetings and intensify work with friendship groups to increase parliamentary visits. He noted that UAE-Türkiye relations continue to see great growth, adding that his country constantly seeks to build stronger relations with the UAE.

Kurtulmuş then invited Ghobash to make a parliamentary visit Türkiye.

The meeting was attended by a number of FNC officials and members, as well as members from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.