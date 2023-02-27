Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Ahmad Al Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan, on the sidelines of the 34th Conference of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Iraq under the theme, “Arab support for the promotion of Iraq's stability and sovereignty.

”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Jordan in various areas, under the framework of their leaderships’ visions and the aspirations of their peoples.

They also highlighted the importance of enhancing their parliamentary relations and coordinating their stances on issues of mutual concern, most notably Arab national security and solidarity.