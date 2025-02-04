(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,4th February, 2025 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), held a formal meeting with Ahmed Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Jordan, in Abu Dhabi today, during his official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Jordan in various fields, as part of their joint vision and the aspirations of the two peoples, reflecting the deep-rooted relations of brotherhood and cooperation established over more than five decades, and serving as a unique model for relations between countries.

Both parties emphasised the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries and coordinating stances on various issues of shared interest, particularly national security, amidst the distinctive relations between the two countries on various levels.