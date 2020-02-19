Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament discuss ways of reinforcing parliamentary ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and Dastan Jumabekov, Speaker of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan (parliament), today discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, which is witnessing significant overall development.

During the meeting, both sides stressed that their parliamentary ties are in line with the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples, in light of regional and international developments that require coordination and consultation when participating in regional and international events, especially regarding topics of mutual concern.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Jumabekov and his delegation, highlighting the beneficial outcomes of the official visit of Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kyrgyzstan, to the UAE in December 2019.

He also lauded Kyrgyzstan’s ongoing development, which has helped reinforce the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of agriculture, food industries, tourism and infrastructure, as well as increased their trade, which rose by 207 percent last year.

Ghobash stressed the importance of bilateral visits to reinforcing the cooperation between the two parliaments, noting that the two friendly countries adopt joint stances on many issues of mutual concern, such as supporting United Nations, UN, programmes that counter terrorism and extremism and proclaim the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Jumabekov expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and highlighted the close cooperation and strong strategic partnership between the two countries while pointing out that the UAE is witnessing notable overall development.

Kyrgyzstan will have a large pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be a global platform for encouraging innovation, cooperation and new ideas, he added.