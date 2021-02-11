Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Korea discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Federal National Council, (FNC), has discussed with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, and his accompanying delegation ways to enhance Parliamentary ties between the two countries.

This was stated when Ghobash received Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea at FNC headquarters today.

The parties also discussed boosting these ties through exchange of visits, coordination and consultation regarding various issues of mutual interest that represent a priority for both countries, especially supporting bilateral relations that mirror keenness and aspirations of the two countries' leadership and peoples, as well as fostering coordination between parliamentary institutions while participating in international parliamentary events.

The FNC Speaker congratulated Byeong-seug on being elected Speaker of Korea's Assembly and wished that exchanging visits would contribute to bolstering ties between the two countries established in 1980.

Ghobash also emphasised the importance of developing ties with Korea's National Assembly by holding joint friendship committees to activate cooperation and understanding agreements signed between the two councils, exchanging parliamentary visits, expertise and knowledge at all legislations levels, and coordinating between the two sides in the international parliamentary events such as the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

FNC Speaker thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea for emphasising his country's participation in EXPO Dubai 2020.

Byeong-seug stressed his country's keenness on developing ties and achieve a strategic partnership with the UAE in all fields, especially in the investment, economic, and tourist domains. He also congratulated the UAE's leadership, Government and people on the successful entry of the Hope Probe into the Mars orbit.