Saqr Ghobash, Speaker Of National Assembly Of Guyana Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guyana discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana, at the headquarters of the FNC.

During the meeting, both sides discussed strengthening their parliamentary cooperation, by exchanging visits and improving their coordination.

They also addressed regional and international issues of mutual concern for both countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Head of the Emirati-Latin American and North American parliaments Friendship Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), and FNC members Aisha Al Mulla, Saeed Al Abidi and Mariam bin Thaniya, as well as Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed Nadir and his delegation, stressing the importance of boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries and unifying their views and stances on regional and international issues during international events.

They also highlighted the importance of their parliamentary cooperation and its key role in reinforcing their bilateral ties and holding regular bilateral meetings and sharing the best parliamentary practices and expertise.

Nadir stressed that the two countries have distinguished ties, highlighting the importance of consolidating their overall cooperation, notably in parliamentary areas.

He also noted the key role of parliaments in promoting cultural dialogue and the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He affirmed that Guyana is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai and its pavilion, organised under the theme, "Global Connection through Environmental Economy and Cultural Diversity". It aims to highlight his country’s stature in environmental tourism and its green development strategy.

