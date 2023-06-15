Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discuss developing parliamentary relations

MARRAKESH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, Speaker of the Senate of Thailand, on the sidelines of the Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue: Working together for our Common Future, from 13th to 15th June 2023 in Marrakesh, Morocco.

During the meeting, they discussed parliamentary cooperation between FNC and the Thai Parliament, stressing the importance of forming a joint parliamentary friendship committee to exchange information, parliamentary expertise and best practices, and exchange viewpoints, opinions and political positions in various parliamentary events.

They also tackled cooperation between the two parliaments in regional and international events, such as the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, especially concerning international peace and security.

Ghobash said that bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Thailand are distinguished and are based on mutual understanding, respect and a joint desire to advance them since their establishment in 1975.

The FNC speaker also extended an invitation to the President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Thailand to participate in the parliamentarians’ conference held on the sidelines of COP28 in a way that enhances aspects of cooperation, integration and development.

Wichitcholchai emphasised the importance of ties binding the two friendly peoples and countries and boosting cooperation in various fields.

