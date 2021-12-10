UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash Stresses Importance Of Activating Dialogue, Joint Work Among Muslim Countries

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has emphasised that islam is characterised by moderation, tolerance, and the realisation of reason, reflection and contemplation, which will enable us to open the door of dialogue among various cultures and religions.

He said, "This is the time for us to carry out the charter of the 13th Islamic Summit (Istanbul, 14th and 15th April, 2016), the OIC-2025 and all channels of dialogue and joint action among Islamic countries in a way that helps bridge the differences that may exist among some countries, so that we can talk and communicate with a common voice and open minds with the countries and peoples of other nations, which is the approach followed by the UAE."

The FNC Speaker made the remarks while addressing the 16th edition of Conference of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Turkey.

The UAE delegation includes members of the Union of Councils of the OIC member states.

Ghobash referred to the UAE's hosting of Global Conference on Human Fraternity, which the Muslim Council of Elders organised in February 2019 that aimed at activating dialogue on coexistence and fraternity among humans and ways to enhance it globally.

He added that His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, signed the "Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together" on 4th February, which became the International Day of Human Fraternity through a decision of the United Nations General Assembly.

He indicated that the UAE attaches great importance to the Palestinian Issue and set it as its top political priority.

Regarding Afghanistan, he emphasised the need to enhance security and stability and support relief efforts and humanitarian work.

