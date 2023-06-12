UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash To Head FNC Delegation In IPU’s ‘Parliamentary Conference On Interfaith Dialogue’ In Marrakech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), is leading an FNC delegation participating in the “Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue: Working Together for Our Common Future," which begins in Morocco tomorrow.

The three-day conference is being organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), in collaboration with the Moroccan Parliament and Religions for Peace, with the support of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) and the Mohammadia League of Scholars.

According to the conference’s agenda, the first day will commence with its opening ceremony and the discussion of topics under the themes "Rule of Law" and "Peace and Inclusion".

The first panel discussion under the theme of Rule of Law will address the topic of “Working Together for the Promotion of the Rule of Law: Good Practices and Challenges,” while the second panel discussion on Peace and Inclusion will explore the topic, “Promoting Regional and Global Peace through Intra-faith Dialogue.”

Ghobash is expected to deliver a speech during his participation in a panel discussion on the first day of the conference.

The second day of the conference will feature a session titled "Parliaments and Religious Leaders: Promoting Dialogue and Working Together for our Common Future".

Participants in the Rule of Law panel will discuss “Religion and Beliefs in Different Secular Systems: Examples from Around the World” and “Clarifying the Relationship between the Rule of Law and Freedom of Religion or Belief to Preserve Statehood and Citizenship".

The panel on Peace and Inclusion will delve into various topics, such as "How Can Parliamentarians Cooperate with Religious Communities and Faith-Based Organisations to Mobilise Society for Greater Moderation, Solidarity and Inclusion?" and "Different Mandates, Common Goals: Religious Actors and Parliamentarians as Allies for Promoting Gender Equality and Youth Participation".

Furthermore, the UAE's Manara Centre, the regional centre for coexistence, will present an overview of its goals and activities and the UAE's role in promoting the global values of tolerance and coexistence.

The conference will conclude on its third day with the continuation of the main session discussion on the topic of Parliaments and Religious Leaders: Promoting Dialogue, Working Together for our Common Future.

Members of the Rule of Law panel will discuss the subject of “Legislators and Religious Leaders as Bridge Builders: Promoting Rights and Fundamental Freedoms for More Just and Cohesive Societies."

The session on Peace and Inclusion will address the topic of “Promoting Trust and Mutual Recognition: Contributions of Religious Actors and Parliamentarians to Counter Hate Speech, Incitement to Violence and Digital Challenges to Democracy".

