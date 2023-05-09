UrduPoint.com

Saqr Ghobash To Head FNC Delegation On Official Visit To France, Germany

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead the council's delegation to an official visit to France and Germany from today until 13th May.

The purpose of this visit is to strengthen bilateral and parliamentary cooperation relations, and to highlight the UAE's role in hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

During the visit, Ghobash will engage in talks with parliamentary speakers and meet with several senior officials to discuss various topics, including ways to enhance cooperation across different domains, especially parliamentary ones, to achieve the vision and aspirations of the UAE leadership, friendly countries, and their people.

