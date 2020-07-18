UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saqr Ghobash To Preside Over 13th Annual Meeting Of GCC Speakers Of Legislative Councils Remotely Next Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

Saqr Ghobash to preside over 13th annual meeting of GCC Speakers of Legislative Councils remotely next Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, will preside remotely over the 13th annual meeting of the GCC Speakers of Legislative Councils (the Shura Councils, Council of Representatives, the Federal National Council, and the National Assembly) on Tuesday.

The meeting will discuss several common Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, issues of concern to people in the Gulf and states.

Several FNC members will take part in the periodic meeting, during which Ghobash will deliver a speech.

The annual report of the chairman of the 12th periodic meeting and its committees in the GCC for the year 2019 will also be reviewed.

The participants will also discuss ways to ensure the continuation of mutual visits with the European Parliament as part of the work of the Gulf Parliamentary Committee on strengthening relations with the European Parliament.

The FNC Speaker said that the meeting will be held in light of the exceptional circumstances witnessed by the region and the world, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions on various sectors, to enhance communication among parliamentary institutions and develop coordination and integration in every field.

Related Topics

National Assembly World Parliament 2019

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

50 minutes ago

Kuwaiti Amir Admitted to Hospital for Medical Exam ..

27 seconds ago

All-out arrangements finalized to combat flash flo ..

28 seconds ago

Police arrest Two drug peddlers, gutkaa recovered

29 seconds ago

APHC concerned over new construction policy of occ ..

31 seconds ago

Bootlegger held with 160 bottles of imported wine

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.