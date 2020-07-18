Saqr Ghobash to preside over 13th annual meeting of GCC Speakers of Legislative Councils remotely next Tuesday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, will preside remotely over the 13th annual meeting of the GCC Speakers of Legislative Councils (the Shura Councils, Council of Representatives, the Federal National Council, and the National Assembly) on Tuesday.

The meeting will discuss several common Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, issues of concern to people in the Gulf and states.

Several FNC members will take part in the periodic meeting, during which Ghobash will deliver a speech.

The annual report of the chairman of the 12th periodic meeting and its committees in the GCC for the year 2019 will also be reviewed.

The participants will also discuss ways to ensure the continuation of mutual visits with the European Parliament as part of the work of the Gulf Parliamentary Committee on strengthening relations with the European Parliament.

The FNC Speaker said that the meeting will be held in light of the exceptional circumstances witnessed by the region and the world, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions on various sectors, to enhance communication among parliamentary institutions and develop coordination and integration in every field.