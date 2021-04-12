Saqr Ghobash visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), stressed that the UAE, thanks to the directives and vision of its leadership, is a unique development model and has become a global example of overall achievements, embodied by its distinguished preparations to host the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will start on 1st October, 2021.

Ghobash stressed that hosting of the expo underscores the UAE’s prominent international stature and the world’s respect and appreciation for its achievements.

The UAE will welcome the world during the Expo 2020 Dubai, he added, noting that over 190 countries will be participating in the event and celebrate the country’s golden jubilee, marking the 50th anniversary of its giving and achievements.

Ghobash made this statement today while visiting the site of the Expo, accompanied by several FNC members. He was received by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General.

Ghobash and his delegation toured the site of the event, most notably the Sustainability Pavilion (Terra), which will become a science centre after the expo, completely self-generating its own energy and water.

At the end of the visit, Ghobash and the FNC members commended the efforts of the expo’s team and citizen volunteers, most notably Al Hashemy.