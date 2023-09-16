Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Visits Huawei In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Saqr Ghobash visits Huawei in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) has visited the headquarters of Huawei, the Chinese leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices in Beijing, China.

The visit was part of his official visit to China leading FNC delegation, in response to the invitation of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China.

He was received by Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei's board of Directors, who briefed Ghobash and his accompanying delegation on the distinguished Chinese experience in advanced technology and modern industries fields.

FNC delegation listened to a detailed explanation of the role played by Huawei in the field of manufacturing devices that adopt the latest advanced technology.

Related Topics

Technology China Visit Beijing Congress Huawei

Recent Stories

ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore mast ..

ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore master plan case

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

53 minutes ago
 Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning strea ..

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning streak with the third consecutive v ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad ..

Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad for Asian Games

2 hours ago
 Massive increase in POL prices challenged before L ..

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

3 hours ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

4 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

4 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

4 hours ago
 After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

4 hours ago
 UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East