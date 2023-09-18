Open Menu

Saqr Ghobash Visits Shanghai Institutes For International Studies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

SHANGHAI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), visited the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies as part of his visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the visit, Ghobash met with Prof. Chen Dongxiao, President of the Shanghai Institutes For International Studies, along several of the institutes' experts on middle East affairs.

Saqr Ghobash stressed that among the objectives of the visit to China is to get acquainted with academic and research work and to learn about the vision of Chinese experts and academics for future global trends, praising the work of the institute, which is known worldwide for its studies in the fields of politics and diplomacy.

For his part, Prof. Chen Dongxiao welcomed the FNC Speaker and his accompanying delegation, underscoring the importance of their visit in strengthening relations across various domains, adding that the visit constitutes an impetus to the academic and diplomatic cooperation between the UAE and China.

He also praised the existing cooperation with research centres in the UAE, highlighting the promising prospects between the two countries for developing cooperation between them, especially in areas of environment, climate change and technology.

Related Topics

Technology China UAE Visit Shanghai Middle East

Recent Stories

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fou ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship ..

22 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TEC ..

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Par ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARA ..

Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARAT's Vision 2047 Showcased Glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE achieves substantial progress in countering mo ..

UAE achieves substantial progress in countering money laundering, terrorist fina ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaj ..

Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

3 hours ago
 Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to su ..

Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to support quality of electronic se ..

3 hours ago
Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacc ..

Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacceptable: Aneeq

3 hours ago
 statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cot ..

Statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association

3 hours ago
 IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arre ..

IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arrest bail plea in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

5 hours ago
 Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & P ..

Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & Procedure Act 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East