Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

SHANGHAI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), visited the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies as part of his visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the visit, Ghobash met with Prof. Chen Dongxiao, President of the Shanghai Institutes For International Studies, along several of the institutes' experts on middle East affairs.

Saqr Ghobash stressed that among the objectives of the visit to China is to get acquainted with academic and research work and to learn about the vision of Chinese experts and academics for future global trends, praising the work of the institute, which is known worldwide for its studies in the fields of politics and diplomacy.

For his part, Prof. Chen Dongxiao welcomed the FNC Speaker and his accompanying delegation, underscoring the importance of their visit in strengthening relations across various domains, adding that the visit constitutes an impetus to the academic and diplomatic cooperation between the UAE and China.

He also praised the existing cooperation with research centres in the UAE, highlighting the promising prospects between the two countries for developing cooperation between them, especially in areas of environment, climate change and technology.