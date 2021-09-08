Sara Al Amiri discusses future technologies in defence industries with Tawazun Holding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, today visited Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) – Tawazun Holding’s integrated world-class business infrastructure.

The visit comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing interaction with strategic partners in the UAE’s industrial sector and in line with objectives of the UAE’s industrial strategy (Operation 300bn) to support the growth of national industries, to stimulate innovation and adopt advanced technology in systems and solutions.

During her visit, Sara Al Amiri was acquainted with the advanced industrial infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and on-site services, reflecting the ability to support ‘Operation 300bn’ and the initiatives for technology adoption within the defence and security industry.

She said that in keeping with the directives of the wise leadership, the Ministry seeks to empower and stimulate innovative industries and to position the UAE as a global industrial hub, benefiting from its strategic geographic location, access to international markets, in addition to the host of incentives and promising facilities offered through the strategy for industries and advanced technologies.

Al Amiri praised the contributions made by Tawazun Holding to the government’s drive towards technology transfer, development of industrial infrastructure, building national capabilities and driving innovation and research in the industrial sector, in line with the wise leadership’s vision.

"We at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology are keen on deepening our relations with the industrial sector in the UAE to enhance the country’s standing as an attractive destination for investments and to lay the foundation for sustainable partnerships with the industrial sector that are consistent with the pillars of the 4th Industrial Revolution," she said.

Upon her arrival, Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chief Economic Development Officer, Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, CEO of Tawazun Technology and Innovation (TTI), Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Director of Corporate Communication at Tawazun Economic Council, senior officials from TIP and a number of international investors and CEOs of TIP-based companies received Al Amiri.

Welcoming the Minister’s visit, Matar Al Romaithi said Tawazun Holding’s assets - including International Golden Group, Trust International, Strategic Development Fund, TTI and TIP – are at the heart of the ‘Make it in the UAE’ initiative launched by the Ministry.

Tawazun Holding also collaborates to provide advanced infrastructure and real estate through TIP in Abu Dhabi and Nibras in Al Ain, which are world-class destinations for strategic defence and aerospace manufacturing, he added.

Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, CEO, Tawazun Industrial Park, said, "TIP plays host to strategic industrial sectors with a focus on defence manufacturing. Tactically located in Ajban-Abu Dhabi, the Industrial park has dedicated infrastructure put in place to support this crucial sector with upstream and downstream clusters around it."

Al Amiri was briefed by Muammar Abushehab about the objectives, programmes and activities of TTI. A presentation of products, programmes and systems developed by Emirati talents at TTI was also made.

She emphasised the need to enhance coordination and cooperation among the Ministry, the government industrial sector and the private sector.