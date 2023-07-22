Open Menu

Sarah Al Ameri Scoops Silver Medal At 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 01:45 AM

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

MALACCA, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2023) Sarah Al Ameri of the UAE's national karate team has claimed a silver medal in the U61kg category of the 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship, which kicked off today and will run until 23rd July.

Al Ameri scooped the silver medal after prevailing over her competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei, only to be overpowered by her Irani rival.

Major General (retired) Nasser Al Razooqi, President of the UAE and Asian Karate Federations and Vice-President of the World Karate Federation, commended Al Ameri for this accolade, congratulating her on her incredible performance.

