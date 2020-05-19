Sarah Al Amiri discusses role of science and technology amid COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chairman of Dubai Future academy board of Trustees, has stressed the UAE leadership’s vision in investing in national talent and empowering them with knowledge, science, and emerging technology tools to tackle the challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis.

As part of the Ramadan Pioneer Series hosted by Dubai Future Academy, DFAc, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, Al Amiri spoke in a session titled "Science and Technology: What We Learned from COVID-19 to Build a Better Future", Moderated by Mohammad Qasem, Assistant Professor at College of Technological Studies in Kuwait, the session drew the participation and attendance of more than 300 people from around the world.

This year’s Ramadan Pioneer Series held under the theme ‘Life after COVID-19’, aims to raise awareness about the novel virus implications in different sectors of society, identify key takeaways and build a reliable plan of action for future challenges and opportunities.

The interactive session focused on the key learnings that have emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the opportunities that must be grasped to build a better future for the UAE and societies worldwide by relying on science and technology. She also spoke about the importance of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE government to protect its community.

She discussed the different opportunities to improve future strategies in the field of science and technology.

Moreover, she added, this time of global uncertainty has resulted in reviewing priorities and work mechanisms, and reconsidering work plans and goals to maximise results in the short and long-term. Al Amiri indicated that the field of science and technology will remain among the UAE government’s priorities.

Al Amiri addressed the successful completion of the Hope Probe’s transfer from Dubai to Japan, suggesting it was made possible due to the UAE’s integrated infrastructure and technological advancements that contributed to keep risks at bay and facilitated movement to ensure the project remains on track with its planned launch in July.

She said that the Hope Probe team prepared various scenarios since the rise of the COVID-19 outbreak in February to ensure business continuity despite the travel ban, logistical and health challenges, and the health of the team members. Speaking to the audience, Al Amiri reviewed the mechanisms of the Probe’s transfer plan and the important measures taken, adhering to the highest safety standards.

Dubai Future Academy is hosting this year’s Ramadan Pioneer Series under the theme, ‘Life After the COVID-19’. Held online for the first time, and spread across 22 sessions, the series brings renowned speakers and experts to understand the implications of the disease across different sectors of society, identify key takeaways and prepare a reliable plan of action for future challenges and opportunities.