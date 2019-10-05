LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The World Youth Council, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in the United Kingdom, has organised an interactive session with Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, about the Emirates Mars Mission's Hope Probe and the country's latest success in space.

During her speech at the session, organised at the Science Museum in London, Al Amiri spoke about the Mars "Hope" Probe from the time they announced the launch to the launch itself. She also said the UAE is looking forward to collecting significant information in the field of scientific after launching the probe.

At the end of the lecture, she engaged in a debate with scholarship students that focussed on UAE's projects related to space field and advanced sciences in the country.

The minister hailed the initiative that provided insight to the students on the latest developments of the UAE's exceptional national project.

Mansour Abdullah Khalfan Belhoul, the UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, and several members of the diplomatic mission as well as 50 Emirati students studying abroad attended the session.