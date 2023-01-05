Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discuss future of automation and manufacturing

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2023) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology, visited the Bin Ghalib Group’s facilities recently, meeting with executive-level stakeholders, to discuss how the group deploys advanced technologies, automation, innovation, and digitalisation to enhance its operations.

Bin Ghalib is a leading name in the electrical engineering industry within the UAE, providing complete solutions in switchgear, engineering, trading, and services. Since its founding it has evolved into a group of 16 independent companies.

Al Amiri was welcomed by Mohammed Binghalib, CEO of Bin Ghalib Group of Companies; Uzma Qureshi, Director, Corporate Strategy of Bin Ghalib Group of Companies; and Omar Bin Ghalib, Chief Operating Officer of Bin Ghalib Group of Companies. The Minister was briefed on the group’s pioneering model in panel manufacturing and R&D.

The visit included a demonstration by Binghalib subsidiary VBG Intech, a manufacturer of control valves, of its digital twin technology. Al Amiri was then introduced to the LV switchgear department to see how AI will play a role in the future of manufacturing, and was able to discuss how other industry challenges could be solved through digitalization, automation and technology.

“In line with the objectives of Operation 300bn, Industry 4.0, and the Technology Transformation Programme, we are working to boost the competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector as well as increase its production capacity and quality to support the UAE’s position as a global manufacturing hub and attractive investment destination.

We value innovative companies within the UAE, such as Bin Ghalib, and the contribution they make to advancing different areas of manufacturing," Al Amiri said.

“We are continuously working with our partners to empower these companies and to support their digital transformation. We encourage these businesses to adopt advanced technology and shift to cleaner and more sustainable methods of manufacturing. This work ultimately strengthens the UAE’s industrial and technological capabilities and positions the country as a knowledge-based investment hub in line with our national objectives to digitise and automate the industrial sector," she added.

Mohammed Binghalib said, “Digital technologies and 4IR solutions such as automation are continually evolving. We are increasingly investing in innovations and research and development, leveraging our dedicated internal resources to deliver advanced solutions and products. This includes, deploying artificial intelligence and launching more satellites in line with the UAE’s vision."

The group has exhibited at events such as ADIPEC 2022, and the WETEX and Dubai Solar Show Exhibition 2022, showcasing the work of Tamco, a window and door manufacturer; Roll International, makers of fly screens, blinds and accessories; Syscom, offering solutions for industrial automation; and BMS Btech, with its building management systems.

By drawing on its experience, the Bin Ghalib Group of Companies supports the UAE’s commitment to energy transition, as well as the digitalisation and automation of its industries. Through innovation, Bin Ghalib will transform its own facilities, and those of other companies.