UrduPoint.com

Sarah Al Amiri Visits Dubai Silicon Oasis

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, visited Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, where she was briefed on the advanced technology infrastructure of Dubai Digital Park (DDP), the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the new smart campus of Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), and the innovation and space centres located at DSO.

Al Amiri was received by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), and several senior officials at DSOA’s headquarters. She was also briefed on DSOA’s role in enhancing the adoption of advanced technology as a pillar of the smart city strategy as well as DSO’s role in enabling companies and its community with advanced technology that helps achieve digital transformation in all operations.

Sarah Al Amiri commended the level of advanced technology adoption at DSO, saying, "The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is keen to support all initiatives and projects that adopt advanced technology applications and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions, to enable entrepreneurs and SMEs in technology and innovation sectors to support the country’s preparations for the next fifty years.

"

Dr. Al Zarooni added, "In line with its position as a knowledge and innovation hub, DSO is keen on playing a pivotal role in supporting the pillars of a sustainable and advanced economy in the UAE. Through offering our facilities as a technology free zone, we aim to attract future technology developers, entrepreneurs, academic institutions specialising in technology and innovation, startups, and global tech companies."

Commenting on Al Amiri’s visit to RIT-Dubai’s new smart campus in DSO, Dr. Al Zarooni, said, "Supporting the education sector in preparing the future workforce how to create and innovate to overcome challenges is a priority for DSOA, an entity that works to sustainably attract the right talent and enhance Dubai's status as one of the leading innovation incubators worldwide."

He added, "Our partnership with RIT seeks to support achieve Dubai government’s vision of connecting education to innovation and investing in youth to build a better future for their communities and accomplish progress in all fields."

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Dubai Visit Progress Rochester Hub All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

33 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.