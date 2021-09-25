Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Silicon Oasis

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, visited Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, where she was briefed on the advanced technology infrastructure of Dubai Digital Park (DDP), the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the new smart campus of Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), and the innovation and space centres located at DSO.

Al Amiri was received by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), and several senior officials at DSOA’s headquarters. She was also briefed on DSOA’s role in enhancing the adoption of advanced technology as a pillar of the smart city strategy as well as DSO’s role in enabling companies and its community with advanced technology that helps achieve digital transformation in all operations.

Sarah Al Amiri commended the level of advanced technology adoption at DSO, saying, "The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is keen to support all initiatives and projects that adopt advanced technology applications and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions, to enable entrepreneurs and SMEs in technology and innovation sectors to support the country’s preparations for the next fifty years.

"

Dr. Al Zarooni added, "In line with its position as a knowledge and innovation hub, DSO is keen on playing a pivotal role in supporting the pillars of a sustainable and advanced economy in the UAE. Through offering our facilities as a technology free zone, we aim to attract future technology developers, entrepreneurs, academic institutions specialising in technology and innovation, startups, and global tech companies."

Commenting on Al Amiri’s visit to RIT-Dubai’s new smart campus in DSO, Dr. Al Zarooni, said, "Supporting the education sector in preparing the future workforce how to create and innovate to overcome challenges is a priority for DSOA, an entity that works to sustainably attract the right talent and enhance Dubai's status as one of the leading innovation incubators worldwide."

He added, "Our partnership with RIT seeks to support achieve Dubai government’s vision of connecting education to innovation and investing in youth to build a better future for their communities and accomplish progress in all fields."