Sarah Al Amiri visits Honduras and Botswana Pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, visited the Honduras and Botswana pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The minister was briefed on economic and investment opportunities, and reviewed strategies and projects aimed at encouraging investment and business development, particularly in the fields of technology and infrastructure.

During her visit to the Honduras pavilion, designed around the theme "Learning about our country’s antiquities, culture and biodiversity", Al Amiri viewed a comprehensive presentation on the distinctive features of the Central American country, including the architectural style of its historical cities, its stunning beaches, and its variety of tourist experiences that celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the country, its picturesque nature and diverse cuisine.

She listened to an explanation of Honduras’ vision for business development and investment promotion, and the progress made by the country in enhancing the business environment in order to attract foreign investment.

In her visit to the Botswana pavilion, participating under the theme "Creating new possibilities through the right connections", Al Amiri was briefed on the industrial opportunities offered in the southern African country, such as mining, precious stones and mineral exploitation, in addition to the sectors of innovation, technology, tourism, food, financial services. She was also introduced to Botswana’s arts and crafts, including a variety of handicrafts such as jewellery and dyes sourced from sustainable and organic and materials.

The minister also learned about the richness of Botswana’s tourism ecosystem and the existing opportunities in innovation, in particular the use of solar energy, the manufacture of hearing aids and other advanced medical devices.