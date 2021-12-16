UrduPoint.com

Sarah Al Amiri Visits Mauritania Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Sarah Al Amiri visits Mauritania Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, visited the Mauritanian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the various commercial and investment opportunities the country offers.

Al Amiri was received by Mokhtar Ould Dahi, Minister of Culture, Youth and sports, spokesperson for the Mauritanian government, and Mohamed Ahmed Salem Mohamed Rara, Mauritanian Ambassador to the UAE.

Al Amiri was briefed on the samples of unique manuscripts on display, the country’s customs and heritage, products from its traditional industries, and the many national reserves, which are vital to preserving Mauritania’s environmental balance and biological diversity.

Through its participation in this global event, Mauritania is focusing on three main components: Visit Mauritania, Invest in Mauritania, and Made in Mauritania.

Out of the three sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, which are Sustainability, Opportunity and Mobility, the Mauritania pavilion focuses on "Mobility" and the key means of transportation in the country, which forms a link between the Arab and Western worlds and sub-Saharan Africa.

The pavilion also displays Mauritania’s most prominent crafts such as boat making.

Al Amiri listened to an explanation of the symbolism of the pavilion’s architectural design and the way in which it reflects cultural diversity, ancient traditions, historical and cultural heritage, and traditional music.

It also represents the country’s rich natural diversity, from its vast deserts to fertile plains and the extended Atlantic coast, with many recognised as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

During her tour, she was also briefed on Mauritania's efforts in digital transformation, emerging industries, and investment opportunities.

