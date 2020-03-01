UrduPoint.com
Saud Al Qasimi Receives Anglican Bishop Of Episcopal Church In Jerusalem And Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st March 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Revd. Michael Augustine Owen Lewis, Anglican Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Jerusalem and the middle East, who was accompanied by Revd.

Kent Middleton, Parish Priest and Chaplain of St Luke Ras al Khaimah, on Sunday.

Sheikh Saud noted that since its establishment, the UAE has been a beacon of tolerance, peace and humanity, thanks to the values laid down by its founding fathers.

Revd. Michael Lewis expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Saud for the warm hospitality and his pleasure over the opportunity to visit Ras Al Khaimah and learn more about the emirate's open and tolerant community.

