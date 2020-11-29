Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment launches Tolerance Neighbourhood Project 2 in Al Salamah, UAQ

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, announced the beginning of construction of the Tolerance Neighbourhood Project 2.

The project will involve the construction of 78 houses in Al Salamah, Umm Al Qaiwain, coinciding with the country’s celebration of the 49th National Day, and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

Rashid Hamad Al Hamar, General Manager of the Establishment, said that the project’s cost has reached AED50 million, noting that it is the second residential project to be carried out in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The project occupies 52,593-square metres, is located next to the site of Tolerance Neighbourhood Project 1, and will feature housing units of the same architectural style and size, namely two-floor villas totalling 315-square metres with five rooms, a kitchen, a majlis and parking, he added.

A mosque will be built on an area covering 425-square metres, as well as several shops on a space of 510-square metres, in addition to a sewage water treatment station serving the residential neighbourhood, he said.