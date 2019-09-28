UrduPoint.com
Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Establishment Offers AED1.24 Mn In Medical Assistance

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment has offered AED1.24 million in medical assistance in the first nine months of the year.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Establishment, said the assistance included AED138,000 to patients on dialysis, AED464,000 eye surgeries, AED475,000 for covering treatment expenses of poor patients at Umm Al Qaiwain Hospital and another AED75,000 for similar cases at the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, and AED35,000 for medical equipment.

