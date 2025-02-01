Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, asserted that the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has contributed to strengthening the emirate’s emerging reputation as a premier destination for sports and tourism by attracting some of the world’s top professional athletes.

The emirate has made strides in developing sports infrastructure, promoting awareness of the importance of physical activity, and encouraging all segments of society to participate in sporting events, to enhance quality of life. Hosting world-class sporting events is integral to Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious vision to become a global leader in the sports tourism sector.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr delivered this statement at the 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Al Marjan Island, which welcomed top professional runners from around the world, alongside large numbers of community participants.

He asserted that the success of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in recent years has also added to the emirate’s legacy of achievements and enhanced its journey of development.

Sheikh Saud added that the half marathon reflects the emirate’s commitment to instilling sport into the culture and lifestyle of communities. By promoting physical activity, strengthening community bonds and empowering future generations that are physically and mentally prepared for leadership roles and responsibility, the event plays a key role in shaping a healthier, more resilient society.

Sheikh Saud officially started the race, which featured a 21-kilometre distance and 10-, 5- and 2-kilometre courses so that people of all age ranges and fitness levels could take part. He crowned the winners and commended their outstanding performances in the competition.

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, held each year on Al Marjan Island, the emirate’s flagship tourism destination, is a prominent event on the international sporting Calendar, attracting a large local and global audience along with extensive coverage from a range of media outlets.

