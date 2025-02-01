Saud Bin Saqr Attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, asserted that the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon has contributed to strengthening the emirate’s emerging reputation as a premier destination for sports and tourism by attracting some of the world’s top professional athletes.
The emirate has made strides in developing sports infrastructure, promoting awareness of the importance of physical activity, and encouraging all segments of society to participate in sporting events, to enhance quality of life. Hosting world-class sporting events is integral to Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious vision to become a global leader in the sports tourism sector.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr delivered this statement at the 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon on Al Marjan Island, which welcomed top professional runners from around the world, alongside large numbers of community participants.
He asserted that the success of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in recent years has also added to the emirate’s legacy of achievements and enhanced its journey of development.
Sheikh Saud added that the half marathon reflects the emirate’s commitment to instilling sport into the culture and lifestyle of communities. By promoting physical activity, strengthening community bonds and empowering future generations that are physically and mentally prepared for leadership roles and responsibility, the event plays a key role in shaping a healthier, more resilient society.
Sheikh Saud officially started the race, which featured a 21-kilometre distance and 10-, 5- and 2-kilometre courses so that people of all age ranges and fitness levels could take part. He crowned the winners and commended their outstanding performances in the competition.
The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, held each year on Al Marjan Island, the emirate’s flagship tourism destination, is a prominent event on the international sporting Calendar, attracting a large local and global audience along with extensive coverage from a range of media outlets.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival
Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon2 minutes ago
-
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism2 minutes ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations1 hour ago
-
Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival2 hours ago
-
Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January2 hours ago
-
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board4 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud13 hours ago
-
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destroyed homes13 hours ago
-
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi13 hours ago
-
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another year14 hours ago
-
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes14 hours ago
-
Light rain expected Saturday14 hours ago