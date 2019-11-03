Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today attended a ceremony organised by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to commemorate his ascension to power in the Emirate Addressing the function in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud said: "The development and growth strategy adopted by Ras Al Khaimah is inspired from the visionary vision of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers the Founders of the Union whose sage policy has been followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"

"This prudent strategy seeks to secure great strides across all sectors and platforms with the ultimate goal of ensuring decent life, social welfare and economic wellbeing for all Emiratis and residents in our country which has proved to be a home for happiness for all those setting foot on its soil," he added.

The function was hosted in the RAK Ruler’s Majlis in Jebel Jais and saw poetic recitations and popular musical groups performing traditional dances.