UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saud Bin Saqr Attends Ceremony Organised By Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today attended a ceremony organised by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to commemorate his ascension to power in the Emirate Addressing the function in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud said: "The development and growth strategy adopted by Ras Al Khaimah is inspired from the visionary vision of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers the Founders of the Union whose sage policy has been followed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"

"This prudent strategy seeks to secure great strides across all sectors and platforms with the ultimate goal of ensuring decent life, social welfare and economic wellbeing for all Emiratis and residents in our country which has proved to be a home for happiness for all those setting foot on its soil," he added.

The function was hosted in the RAK Ruler’s Majlis in Jebel Jais and saw poetic recitations and popular musical groups performing traditional dances.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Ascension Rashid Saud All From Housing

Recent Stories

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

31 minutes ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

2 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

2 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

2 hours ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.