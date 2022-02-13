UrduPoint.com

Saud Bin Saqr Attends Fourth Edition Of Ras Al Khaimah Happiness Festival

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attended today, the fourth edition of Ras Al Khaimah Happiness Festival 2022 at Marjan Island Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

The event is being organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, affiliated with the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Saud hailed the role being played by the event in promoting the concept of happiness, stressing that improving the quality of life and spreading happiness and positivity among members of society is one of the emirate's top priorities.

The event, which will run until 15th February, aims to enhance the concept of happiness and reflect it in reality through the adoption of social initiatives of a cultural and recreational nature that mirror the directives of the wise leadership.

