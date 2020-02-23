Saud bin Saqr attends international conference on advanced materials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has attended the opening of the 12th International Workshop on Advanced Materials, IWAM 2020, organised and sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials, RAK CAM.

H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted the importance and relevance of hosting the workshop in Ras Al Khaimah, while welcoming numerous leaders in the advanced materials field who had traveled from far and wide to attend.

"Ras Al Khaimah is a global incubator for qualitative scientific research, which accelerates our country’s development. Empowering scientific research enables us to meet the future ambitions of Ras Al Khaimah and helps us to become one of the world’s most rewarding destinations for investment," Sheikh Saud said. "Hosting this vital workshop reflects global confidence in Ras Al Khaimah, and is a testament to our commitment to investing in knowledge and science for the good of humanity."

IWAM 2020, which will be attended by more than 200 researchers and students from over 20 countries, takes place over three days at Al Hamra Convention Centre, Ras Al Khaimah, and includes talks by 21 invited speakers who are all world leaders in the field of advanced materials.

This year the Third Annual Dresselhaus Memorial Lecture will be given by Sir Andre Geim, of the University of Manchester, who shared the 2010 Nobel prize in Physics for the discovery of graphene.

Millie Dresselhaus was a founding board Member of RAK CAM who passed away in February 2017. She was an Institute Professor and Professor Emerita of Physics and Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a passionate supporter of RAK CAM.

The organisers of IWAM 2020 say that its objective is to have in-depth discussions on the fundamental science and applications of advanced materials, including nanostructured materials and nanotechnology, and to stimulate international research collaboration with RAK CAM in diverse areas ranging from chemical, electronic and magnetic materials to environmental, renewable energy and biomedical applications.

In addition to the lectures, a local schools programme is arranged in conjunction with the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, in addition to 10 student talks and two poster sessions, where 110 students will present their scientific posters to workshop attendees.

IWAM is expected to enhance scientific collaboration in an effort to take the advanced materials field a step closer to realizing its enormous potential for the benefit of mankind.