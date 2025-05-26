Saud Bin Saqr Attends Kuala Lumpur Summit Reception In Malaysia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 11:45 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening the official reception hosted by Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on the occasion of his country hosting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, as well as the first trilateral ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.
H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged cordial conversations with the heads of state and leaders of delegations participating in the summit, reflecting the depth of friendship and strong cooperation between the United Arab Emirates, the ASEAN countries, and China.
The reception was also attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, board Member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Dr. Mubarak Saeed AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia; and Abdullah Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.
Recent Stories
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on devel ..
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen dis ..
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia
PM meets Iran's Supreme Leader, discuss bilateral, regional issues
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Ra ..
UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup
World stands with Pakistan’s narrative: Aqeel Malik
Unity key to moving Pakistan forward: Qaiser Sheikh
Polio drive begins: over 100,000 children vaccinated on day one in ICT
Nation’s future cannot revolve around one person: Irfan Siddiqui
Dialogue option for PTI to resolve political issues: Rana
Federal Secretary for Housing & Works, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh visits FGEHA
More Stories From Middle East
-
Schneider Electric launches AED100 million education initiative focused on developing next-generatio ..1 minute ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, ASEAN’s AHA Centre sign letter of intent to strengthen disaster response2 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of 8th Historic Dalma Race Festival 60ft Dhow Race17 minutes ago
-
UAE claim resounding victory over Argentina in Minifootball World Cup18 minutes ago
-
Dhul-Hijjah moon sighting committee to convene tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi33 minutes ago
-
Disney+ eyes major expansion in UAE48 minutes ago
-
Strategic partnership: South Africa, UAE advance satellite development initiative1 hour ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation2 hours ago
-
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn patients2 hours ago
-
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings3 hours ago