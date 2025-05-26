Saud bin Saqr attends Kuala Lumpur Summit reception in Malaysia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended this evening the official reception hosted by Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on the occasion of his country hosting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, as well as the first trilateral ASEAN-GCC-China Summit.

H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged cordial conversations with the heads of state and leaders of delegations participating in the summit, reflecting the depth of friendship and strong cooperation between the United Arab Emirates, the ASEAN countries, and China.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah's Investment and Development Office; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, board Member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Dr. Mubarak Saeed AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia; and Abdullah Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.