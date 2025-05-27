Saud Bin Saqr Attends Luncheon Hosted By Malaysian King
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended a luncheon hosted by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Iskandar, King of Malaysia, in honour of the leaders, heads of state, and representatives of delegations participating in the GCC–ASEAN Summit and ASEAN-GCC–China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
During the luncheon, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr engaged in cordial discussions with leaders, heads of state and officials, reflecting the depth of bilateral ties between the UAE and their respective countries, as well as the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across various fields in the interest of mutual benefit.
The UAE's official delegation participating in the summits also attended the luncheon alongside H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr.
