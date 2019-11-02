Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortress 6’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the Military Show ‘Union Fortress 6’, a public live military demonstration involving all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Jazirah Al Hamra, here.

"The UAE Armed Forces are the nation's shield against anyone who ever dares tamper with our national gains and accomplishments and tend to promote subversive ideas, wreak havoc or trigger chaos in the region and inflict harm on its peoples," Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi commented on the parade.

He was flanked by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, during the multi-service military show in the presence of large crowds of Emiratis and residents.

Sheikh Saud praised the high combat gear boasted by the UAE Armed Forces, speaking high of the support provided by the UAE leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the maintain the world-class level of the UAE military forces.

The show included an impressive parade involving various formations of the UAE Armed Forces, with the highly-trained personnel showcasing their high capabilities, delivering a message purporting that the UAE Armed Forces will remain the shield that protects the UAE's achievements and preserves its gains.

The parade highlighted the world-class tactical and strategic professionalism of brave men and women in uniform as they confronted a very real potential maritime threat.

The military demonstration proved the UAE Armed Forces' unique ability to carry out its mandated tasks, both in cases of responding to assault, to stand by the side of right, justice and legitimacy, or to face the forces of extremism and terrorism, as well as safeguard peace and stability in various regions around the world.

It encompassed various branches of the UAE Armed Forces, focusing on the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard as the ground force, supported by the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army.

The show was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials in Ras Al Khaimah.