UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saud Bin Saqr Attends Military Show ‘Union Fortress 6’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:15 AM

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortress 6’

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the Military Show ‘Union Fortress 6’, a public live military demonstration involving all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Jazirah Al Hamra, here.

"The UAE Armed Forces are the nation's shield against anyone who ever dares tamper with our national gains and accomplishments and tend to promote subversive ideas, wreak havoc or trigger chaos in the region and inflict harm on its peoples," Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi commented on the parade.

He was flanked by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, during the multi-service military show in the presence of large crowds of Emiratis and residents.

Sheikh Saud praised the high combat gear boasted by the UAE Armed Forces, speaking high of the support provided by the UAE leadership under President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the maintain the world-class level of the UAE military forces.

The show included an impressive parade involving various formations of the UAE Armed Forces, with the highly-trained personnel showcasing their high capabilities, delivering a message purporting that the UAE Armed Forces will remain the shield that protects the UAE's achievements and preserves its gains.

The parade highlighted the world-class tactical and strategic professionalism of brave men and women in uniform as they confronted a very real potential maritime threat.

The military demonstration proved the UAE Armed Forces' unique ability to carry out its mandated tasks, both in cases of responding to assault, to stand by the side of right, justice and legitimacy, or to face the forces of extremism and terrorism, as well as safeguard peace and stability in various regions around the world.

It encompassed various branches of the UAE Armed Forces, focusing on the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard as the ground force, supported by the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army.

The show was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials in Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Army UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Saud Women All

Recent Stories

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

1 hour ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

1 hour ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

2 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

1 hour ago

'When journalists are targeted, societies as a who ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.