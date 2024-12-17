Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today attended a performance by the China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud praised the strengthening strategic partnership with China, citing it as a model for successful cooperation promoting prosperity.

He highlighted the role of classical music in fostering cultural exchange and understanding between nations, emphasising that this concert symbolises the fruitful cultural ties between the UAE and China.

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, along with a number of officials also attended the performance.