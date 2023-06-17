Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023

ST PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the plenary session of the the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023, in which the UAE is participating as the guest of honour for the current session of the forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, along with a number of other heads of state, senior government officials, business executives, specialists, and members of regional and international economic groups and organisations are attending the global forum.

“Through its participation in the forum, the UAE reaffirms its desire to advance the development of its economic ties with the Russian Federation and other nations around the world, as well as to forge partnerships and construct bridges of cooperation in a manner that serves shared interests in constructing a prosperous and sustainable future and achieves more development, prosperity, and stability for all.

" the RAK Ruler said.

The plenary session was attended by Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, along with the members of the UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Saud.