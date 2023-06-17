UrduPoint.com

Saud Bin Saqr Attends Plenary Session Of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Saud bin Saqr attends plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023

ST PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the plenary session of the the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023, in which the UAE is participating as the guest of honour for the current session of the forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, along with a number of other heads of state, senior government officials, business executives, specialists, and members of regional and international economic groups and organisations are attending the global forum.

“Through its participation in the forum, the UAE reaffirms its desire to advance the development of its economic ties with the Russian Federation and other nations around the world, as well as to forge partnerships and construct bridges of cooperation in a manner that serves shared interests in constructing a prosperous and sustainable future and achieves more development, prosperity, and stability for all.

" the RAK Ruler said.
The plenary session was attended by Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, along with the members of the UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Saud.

Related Topics

World Business Russia UAE Salem Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Algeria Saud All Government

Recent Stories

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformativ ..

Emirati and Korean writers spotlight transformative power and history of literar ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar a ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar assures business delegation of ..

39 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide quality health facili ..

Steps being taken to provide quality health facilities to people in SNGRRMH: Dr. ..

39 minutes ago
 Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipm ..

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments via Russia's Far East Rou ..

39 minutes ago
 ECP responsible to announce election date: Ministe ..

ECP responsible to announce election date: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Naz ..

39 minutes ago
 BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's L ..

BRICS Launches Member Accession Talks - Russia's Lavrov

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.