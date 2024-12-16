Saud Bin Saqr Attends Seminar Organised By Trip.com Group
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 08:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today attended a seminar organised by Trip.com Group in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to strengthen cooperation on tourism with China.
During the seminar, H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed his commitment to further expanding the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah and enhancing its competitiveness while sparing no effort to deliver a bright future for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group
RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharj ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar in Indonesia
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting
FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment
Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chai ..
ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders police not to re-arrest them
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cr ..
Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam
ICT Police assures complete security for Christian community during Christmas
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group2 minutes ago
-
RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharjah effective 1 Jan 2 ..32 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar in Indonesia47 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting1 hour ago
-
FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment1 hour ago
-
Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chairman of Shura Counci ..1 hour ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cruise ships between J ..2 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Central Bank Deputy Govern ..3 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain3 hours ago
-
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights3 hours ago
-
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Dubai 20253 hours ago