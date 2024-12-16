Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Attends Seminar Organised By Trip.com Group

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today attended a seminar organised by Trip.com Group in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to strengthen cooperation on tourism with China.

During the seminar, H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed his commitment to further expanding the tourism sector in Ras Al Khaimah and enhancing its competitiveness while sparing no effort to deliver a bright future for generations to come.

