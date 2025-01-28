Saud Bin Saqr Attends UAE-India Partnership Business Meet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:48 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended today the “UAE-India: Partnership for enduring prosperity-Business meet”, held at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah.
The event was also attended by Uday Samant, Cabinet Minister for Industries & Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with a number of businessmen and representatives from major companies.
Addressing the audience, Sheikh Saud emphasised that the strong relations between the UAE and the Republic of India are based on solid foundations of mutual understanding, respect, and a shared vision aimed at achieving prosperity in various fields.
He said, "We in Ras Al Khaimah recognise the immense potential that can be realised through enhancing our cooperation with India. We are confident that expanding our partnerships with Indian companies will contribute to achieving greater success, creating more job opportunities, and opening new horizons for trade and investment."
He added, "We are certain that relations between Ras Al Khaimah and India will continue to strengthen in the coming years. With our joint efforts and the unlimited opportunities, we can build new paths to success, drive innovation, and create a brighter future that serves our aspirations.
"
During the event, Sheikh Saud also witnessed the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones (RAKEZ) and the Federation of Indian Industry and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
The first MoU aims to enhance cooperation to support the growth of Indian companies in Ras Al Khaimah by providing tailored services, hosting events, and offering dedicated workspaces.
The second MoU focuses on stimulating trade and strengthening ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Maharashtra through facilitating the business environment and implementing joint projects.
At the end of the forum, the announcement was made for the "Global Maharashtra Business Forum" in Ras Al Khaimah, which will serve as a platform to bring together a network of entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and key government decision-makers for collaboration and sharing business opportunities.
The forum aims to foster productive dialogue on developing bilateral relations and strategic partnerships between the UAE and India in general, with a particular focus on Ras Al Khaimah.
It also seeks to strengthen business ties between the two friendly nations' business communities, contributing to sustainable development and mutual prosperity.
