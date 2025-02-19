RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, was briefed on the strategy of e& UAE and its plans to achieve significant milestones that support its sustainable growth and enhance its operations both locally and internationally.

This came when Sheikh Saud met today with Masood M. Sharif, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE and his accompanying delegation at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, RAK Ruler learned about the company's ongoing efforts to explore new growth and expansion opportunities, develop its business and services in digital transformation, and provide innovative solutions that align with the latest technologies.

Additionally, the company aims to invest in national talent to enhance operational efficiency.

He praised the achievements of e& UAE, recognising it as one of the leading national companies that, over four decades, has significantly contributed to strengthening the UAE's global standing in the telecommunications and information technology sector.

Sharif extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for receiving the company's delegation and supporting its development plans in the emirate, enabling it to contribute to the UAE's overall development journey.