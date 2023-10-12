Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Commends RAK Government Entities For World-first ISO 50001 Achievement

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised that embracing sustainability and enhancing energy efficiency and renewable energy sources in both public and private sectors is a key component of the UAE’s global commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

H.H. Sheikh Saud received representatives from Ras Al Khaimah Government energy management teams to mark the Emirate’s prestigious milestone, where it became the first government in the world to gain the coveted ISO 50001 energy management certification for all its entities.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud stated, “In line with the UAE's preparation to host the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), we are enhancing our efforts in Ras Al Khaimah to apply the principles of sustainable development and encourage new initiatives and projects that contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for generationsto come.

This aligns with the ambitions of our nation and its ongoing efforts to address global challenges in the climate change arena by increasing international cooperation and dialogue.”

"This is a significant step towards the achievement of Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040. Earning the certification is our way of reaffirming our commitment to adopting innovative solutions and policies in the field of sustainability in the emirate’s public and private sectors. These efforts aim to ensure we continue our sustainable development journey towards the creation of a brighter and better future for all,” the Ruler continued.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of every team from Ras Al Khaimah’s various government departments that contributed to this global achievement.

He also emphasised the importance of continuing to work together towards further success and ongoing progress in achieving the strategic goals of Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and RenewablesStrategy 2040.

