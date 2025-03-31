Saud Bin Saqr Continues Receiving Eid Al-Fitr Well-wishers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 08:48 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, received large numbers of well-wishers today at the Dhiyafa Majlis in Khuzam on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
H.H.
Sheikh Saud received Eid greetings from Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, along with senior officials, directors of Federal and local departments, Emiratis, and members of Arab and Islamic communities.
They wished him continued health and well-being, and to bring further prosperity and progress to the UAE's leadership and people, as well as development to the Arab and Islamic nations.
