Saud Bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister Of Expenditures Discuss Relations

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Luis A. Molina Chacon, Vice Minister of Expenditures at Ministry of Finance of Costa Rica, accompanied by Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Luis A. Molina Chacon and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, contributing to advancing sustainable development and fostering further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they also tackled several topics of mutual interest.

RAK Ruler praised the strong bonds of friendship and comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Costa Rica, covering various economic, trade, and investment sectors.

The Vice Minister of Expenditures at Ministry of Finance of Costa Rica extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He emphasised his country's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah across various fields.

He also commended the emirate’s remarkable cultural boom and its growing regional and global stature.

