Saud Bin Saqr Honours Winners Of Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 03:15 PM

Saud bin Saqr honours winners of Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has honoured the winners of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, highlighting emirate’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle for all people.

Sheikh Saud said the event highlighted the positive image of the emirate and underlined RAK’s ability to host major events.

Held on Marjan Island, the competition welcomed several world-class runners and thousands of participants from a number of countries across the globe.

Also present were dignitaries, senior officials, organisers and throngs of spectators.

