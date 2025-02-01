Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, asserted that hosting the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival reflects the emirate’s vision to enrich its cultural and artistic landscape and enhance its position as a global hub for creative minds, talent and the arts.

Sheikh Saud delivered this statement while inaugurating the 13th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival, a landmark cultural event in the region organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, being held in the historic Al Jazirah Al Hamra Heritage Village.

The festival is themed ‘Memory’ and runs until February 28, featuring more than 100 local and international artists.

Present at the inauguration were Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Martina Strong, Ambassador of the United States to the UAE; Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE; along with several senior officials.

Sheikh Saud stated, “Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival, a distinguished event on the region’s cultural Calendar, embodies the emirate’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The event celebrates creative minds and art while supporting diverse art forms that reflect the richness of cultures and values from around the world.”

The Ruler highlighted that culture is a cornerstone of societal and human progress, reflecting national identity, celebrating diversity and nurturing communication and cultural exchange between nations. He further underlined the event’s important role as a contributor to economic and tourism growth and a key driver in advancing the creative industries.

Sheikh Saud said, “Supporting emerging talent and nurturing artistic potential amongst Emiratis and the local community is a priority for Ras Al Khaimah, especially as the festival has become a landmark cultural platform that enables artists to contribute to and participate in both local and international events. Such inspiring events play an active role in nurturing skills and creativity within a supportive environment.”

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed all the participating artists from around the world, reaffirming Ras Al Khaimah’s steadfast commitment to supporting cultural and artistic endeavours and hosting inspiring events. Such events position the emirate as a beacon of innovation and a meeting ground for diverse cultures.

The Ruler toured the festival’s pavilions, viewing the artworks and listening to the artists share insights into their works, which reflect their thoughts, emotions and personal memories.

He also explored the festival’s diverse programme, which features interactive workshops, live performances and educational experiences alongside public discussions. These activities provide a rich cultural experience that blends heritage and modernity, catering to all members of the community.

Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival is hosted each year in the historic Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village, which dates back to the 17th century, serving as a cultural platform to celebrate diverse talent from around the globe. Since its inception, the festival has played a vital role in enhancing the emirate's position as a regional and global hub for art and human creativity.