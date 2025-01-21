Saud Bin Saqr Orders Promotion Of Local Police Personnel In Ras Al Khaimah
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 04:15 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nauimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, issued a decision to promote a group of officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel working within the local cadre of Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters.
The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generous initiative in promoting the police personnel.
He also emphasised that the step reflects Sheikh Saud's recognition of the efforts made by security personnel in serving the nation in various locations and specialities.
He urged all those who received promotions to adhere to the guidance of the wise leadership and work towards enhancing the rule of law and the state's authority.
Additionally, he emphasised the importance of fostering trust between the community and the police, advocating for the embodiment of exemplary values, principles, behaviour, and practices. This, he said, will further strengthen the stature of Ras Al Khaimah Police among distinguished security institutions both locally and internationally.
