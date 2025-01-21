Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Orders Promotion Of Local Police Personnel In Ras Al Khaimah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nauimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, issued a decision to promote a group of officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel working within the local cadre of Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generous initiative in promoting the police personnel.

He also emphasised that the step reflects Sheikh Saud's recognition of the efforts made by security personnel in serving the nation in various locations and specialities.

He urged all those who received promotions to adhere to the guidance of the wise leadership and work towards enhancing the rule of law and the state's authority.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of fostering trust between the community and the police, advocating for the embodiment of exemplary values, principles, behaviour, and practices. This, he said, will further strengthen the stature of Ras Al Khaimah Police among distinguished security institutions both locally and internationally.

Related Topics

Police Saud All

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police per ..

Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

1 hour ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

2 hours ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
 Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

3 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East