Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Economy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Karen Grigorian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Armenia across various sectors, particularly in economy, trade, and investment. Both sides emphasised the importance of fostering sustainable development and accelerating progress and prosperity in both countries.

Sheikh Saud praised the strong bilateral relations and the growing ties of friendship between the UAE and Armenia, highlighting the significant advancements in key sectors.

The discussions also covered the Armenian Forum ‘Made in Armenia 2025’, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah for the first time with the support of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event features participation from over 50 Armenian companies specialising in various sectors and runs until 22nd February.

Papoyan extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for hospitality and warm welcome, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to strengthening economic, trade, and investment relations with the UAE.

He also praised Ras Al Khaimah’s remarkable development and its growing regional and global significance.