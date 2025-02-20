Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives Armenian Minister Of Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 05:45 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Economy

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, along with his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Karen Grigorian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Armenia across various sectors, particularly in economy, trade, and investment. Both sides emphasised the importance of fostering sustainable development and accelerating progress and prosperity in both countries.

Sheikh Saud praised the strong bilateral relations and the growing ties of friendship between the UAE and Armenia, highlighting the significant advancements in key sectors.

The discussions also covered the Armenian Forum ‘Made in Armenia 2025’, hosted by Ras Al Khaimah for the first time with the support of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event features participation from over 50 Armenian companies specialising in various sectors and runs until 22nd February.

Papoyan extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for hospitality and warm welcome, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to strengthening economic, trade, and investment relations with the UAE.

He also praised Ras Al Khaimah’s remarkable development and its growing regional and global significance.

Related Topics

UAE Armenia Progress Chamber Saud February Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Econom ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Armenian Minister of Economy

20 seconds ago
 India will not make it past group stage of ICC Cha ..

India will not make it past group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad A ..

3 minutes ago
 Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film ov ..

Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film over provocative dance

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic p ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Gheras organic products

15 minutes ago
 Hejun Group joins forces with Abu Dhabi Investment ..

Hejun Group joins forces with Abu Dhabi Investment Office to attract Chinese inv ..

15 minutes ago
 ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad ..

ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025

30 minutes ago
GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviatio ..

GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..

30 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospect ..

Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX

30 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakis ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event

37 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued gro ..

ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East