Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives CEO Of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today received CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, Philip Barnes, and Shaikha Al Nowais, Rotana Corporate VP, Owner Relations, to discuss the company’s strategy for the region’s tourism sector.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was informed of the company's strategic expansion plans within the tourism and hospitality sector, and was briefed on their growth strategy for the region.

Related Topics

Hotel Company Saud

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Managem ..

Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

5 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end ..

Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice

Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice

6 minutes ago
 Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cybera ..

Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cyberattacks daily from terrorist gr ..

21 minutes ago
 Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying ..

Sixth Emirati aid ship departs for Gaza, carrying 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian a ..

21 minutes ago
 Three new model bazaars to be set up in city

Three new model bazaars to be set up in city

48 minutes ago
PIMS successfully running evening OPDs' service

PIMS successfully running evening OPDs' service

48 minutes ago
 Fesco chief to hold e-katchery on 22nd

Fesco chief to hold e-katchery on 22nd

47 minutes ago
 Two new additional judges take oath, IHC restructu ..

Two new additional judges take oath, IHC restructures benches

47 minutes ago
 Revolutionizing learning; OxfordAQA leads the char ..

Revolutionizing learning; OxfordAQA leads the charge in education innovation

47 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi focused to protect city's parks, rec ..

Mayor Karachi focused to protect city's parks, recreational areas, playgrounds

47 minutes ago
 BISP holds meeting on Dynamic NSER Data Sharing Pr ..

BISP holds meeting on Dynamic NSER Data Sharing Protocol

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East