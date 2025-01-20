Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today received CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation, Philip Barnes, and Shaikha Al Nowais, Rotana Corporate VP, Owner Relations, to discuss the company’s strategy for the region’s tourism sector.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud was informed of the company's strategic expansion plans within the tourism and hospitality sector, and was briefed on their growth strategy for the region.