Saud Bin Saqr Receives Chairman Of Kempinski Hotels
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Ayman Almoayed, Chairman of the Supervisory board of Kempinski Hotels, and Barbara Muckermann, Chief Executive Officer Kempinski Group, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.
During the meeting, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah was briefed on the company’s development plans and its leading role in the global tourism and hospitality sector.
H.H. Sheikh Saud reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to enhancing its tourism and hospitality sector and attracting international investments that contribute to economic growth.
He also emphasised the emirate’s ongoing efforts to implement comprehensive development plans through the establishment of an integrated tourism infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a global destination for living, tourism, investment and business.
Ayman Almoayed and Barbara Muckermann expressed their appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi’s ambitious vision to position Ras Al Khaimah as a leading destination for tourism and investment at both regional and international levels. They also commended the emirate’s comprehensive development across various sectors.
