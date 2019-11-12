UrduPoint.com
Saud Bin Saqr Receives Consul General Of South Africa

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Africa

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, the new South African Consul General to Dubai and Northern Regions, Mogobo David Magabe, at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure to the country.

RAK Ruler welcomed the diplomat and wished him good luck in performing his assignments to enhance cooperation between the two countries at all avenues.

Magabe extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

