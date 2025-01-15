Saud Bin Saqr Receives Delegation Of Arab, International Media Leaders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received a delegation from the UAE Journalists Association along with prominent media leaders and journalists from Gulf, Arab and global communities.
During the meeting, which took place at his Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, H.H. Sheikh Saud asserted the vital role of media in shaping the development and cultural ambitions of nations.
